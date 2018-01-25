Two CRPF commandos to be awarded Shaurya Chakra

[India], Jan. 22 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA commandos of 209 battalions will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra for an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Latehar district in which six Maoists were killed.

The operation took place on November 23, 2016. A heavy assortment of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the Naxalites.

Assistant Commandant Vikash Jakhar and Sub-Inspector Riyaz Alam Ansari would be awarded for their exceptional act during the operation.

The Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime military award after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra. (ANI)