[Maharashtra], Mar 7 (ANI): At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after a fellow security personnel opened fire at them in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Etapalli town of the district when the CRPF personnel opened fire amid infighting.

The injured security personnel have been admitted to the Aheri sub-district hospital.

Further details are yet to be ascertained.(ANI)