Two-day collectors' conference concluded in Andhra Pradesh

[India], May 09 (ANI): The two-day collectors' conference concluded on Wednesday after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and collectors interacted with senior officials of various departments and districts.

While holding a session, Naidu said law and order and safety are crucial for good governance and proper implementation of welfare and development schemes.

"We have been holding a session of collectors and SPs during the collectors' conference. We are no.1 in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and many other central government measurements. However, we are low in per capita income; as our state started with less income post bifurcation. In these four years after bifurcation, we fought many problems like drought, cyclones etc," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the state is implementing development and welfare schemes in order to keep the public satisfied, and that maintains peace in the society.

"In agriculture, we are top in India. Despite centre's helping hand, we are giving Bengal gram, sugar etc to the public through Public Distribution System (PDS). We are implementing development and welfare schemes in order to keep the public satisfied, and that maintains peace in the society," Naidu said.

Naidu further launched an attack against the previous government in Andhra Pradesh, saying, "As the prior government was weak, many financial scams took place. Agrigold is one example. Red sandal smuggling is also such example. Those smugglers had created a corridor till China. Now we are fighting stern on that."

"When I was CM for united AP; had fought communal violence, Naxal extremism, and faction menace. Now after bifurcation, we are facing red sandal and ganja smuggling. We have to curb those anti-social elements firmly. Betting is also on raise," he added.

Talking about sexual assaults on minors Naidu said, "Sexual assaults on minor girls are on raise. Dachepalli incident in our state is not a lone incident. Such trend is seen across the country."

Recently, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man in Dachepalli village of Guntur district which triggered a massive outrage and protest across the state.

In the wake of Guntur incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had held a public awareness rally and addressed a public meeting in Vijayawada.

The rally and meeting which was conducted on May 7 were aimed at creating awareness among people against sexual assaults on girls.

Naidu also said police should stay a step ahead of the criminals and should effectively use technology.

He said police should be more accessible to the people so that they can approach them whenever in need.

Naidu said, "Technology is a double-edged sword. It can be used for good or bad. With smartphones, everything is in one's hand. How they will use it, makes them good or bad."

"Police should not be lenient, that will create chaos in the society. Police should effectively use technology, think ahead of criminals. Police should interact with people. "Police should be invisible, Policing should be visible. Police should be accessible to the people. Then only they can approach you. You have to create confidence and awareness in among the people," he added.

Naidu advised the Collectors and SPs of every district to meet at least once in a week, and review the situation and take preventive measures so that Dachepalli kind of incidents are not repeated.

"Every district SP should try to release crime bulletin once in a month. Catching the criminal is one thing. Conviction should be fast. Then only criminals will be afraid. And crime rate will come down. We are using CCTVs all over, drones are under use. You have body-worn cameras. Locked House Monitoring System is successful," he said.

"Dachepalli kind of incidents should not repeat. Criminals should be punished immediately. Police should act together with departments like women and child welfare, etc. Collector and SP of every district should meet at least once in a week, and review the situation. They should plan preventive measures," he added. (ANI)