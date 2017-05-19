Two dead as Goa bridge collapses, rescue ops on

: Two people died and several others went missing as a bridge connecting Sanvordem and Curchorem villages in South Goa district of Goa collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

As the luck would have it, the victims were standing on the dilapidated bridge watching an operation to rescue a youth who allegedly jumped into the river to commit suicide.

The Portuguese-era bridge across the river Sanvordem, a tributary of river Zuari, was closed for traffic for the last four years.