Two dead, five injured in Delhi bus-rickshaw collision

], May 24 (ANI): Two people were killed and few suffered injuries after a low-floor DTC bus lost control and rammed into a group of public transport vehicles here outside the Azadpur Metro station on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the driver abandoned the bus and fled from the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The police reached the spot and launched the investigation to ascertain the cause of accident.

More details awaited. (ANI)