Two Delhi Police personnel suspended

[India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Police has suspended two officers for laxity and not taking necessary action over molestation complaint made by a woman.

Head Constable Chander Bhan and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shibu have been suspended as they did not take prompt action over the complaint of the woman, who was allegedly molested by a rickshaw puller in New Delhi's Paharganj on Thursday.

She, according to the complaint, contacted the duty officer, posted at New Delhi Railway Station, but no one came to her rescue when the miscreant misbehaved outside the station.

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Khurshid, has been arrested by the police, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)