Two die, IndiGo first-officer suffer injuries

[India], May 06 (ANI): Two persons died while an IndiGo first-officer has suffered serious injuries after the cab in which they were travelling met an accident.

The incident took place at about 5.30 a.m. today morning near DLF Phase 1 in Gurgaon.

The cab driver and the security guard, accompanying the officer died on the spot.

The officer, who was travelling by cab to Delhi airport for her flight duties this morning, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

"The airline staffs are present at the hospital and in contact with the family of the injured staff member," the IndiGo said in a statement.

The accident is being investigated by the police. (ANI)