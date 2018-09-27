Two encounters reported in J&K

Srinagar: Security forces were engaged in two encounters with militants on Thursday in Badgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In the gun battle in Anantnag, one LeT commander and a soldier were killed, while the encounter in Badgam was still on, police said.

Two militants were holed up inside a mosque in Panzan village, a police officer said.

"Firing exchanges are going on. The security forces are proceeding with extreme caution to ensure that no damage occurs to the mosque," the officer added.

A soldier injured in the encounter has been shifted to a hospital. Reports of clashes between civilian protesters and the security forces have also come in from Panzan village. In the first gunfight, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander identified as Asif Malik alias Abu Ukasha and a soldier were killed in Anantnag district's Gasigund village of Dooru area in south Kashmir. Security forces laid an ambush in the village following information about movement of militants. Meanwhile, a civilian identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik was killed on Thursday during a firing incident which occurred when the security forces were laying a cordon in Noorbagh locality in Srinagar. Authorities have suspended train services between Bannihal and Baramulla towns and also snapped mobile internet connectivity in south Kashmir and Srinagar as a precautionary measure.