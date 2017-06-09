Two Filipino sailors found dead in Visakhapatnam's Gangavaram Port

[India], June 9 (ANI): At least two sailors from Philippines were found dead at Visakhapatnam's Gangavaram Port.

They accidentally fell in a coal store earlier on June 1.

Port authorities have finished the post-mortem and the bodies were sent to Singapore two days ago.

Sources said that one of the sailors went to coal venture place for checking coal scaling on vessel.

He accidentally fell in the coal store. Another sailor also accidentally fell when he tried to rescue the first sailor.

The coal store was filled with chemical air. (ANI)