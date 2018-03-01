Two gangsters killed in encounter in Madurai

[India] March 01. (ANI): Two gangsters were killed on Thursday in an encounter here.

Madurai police has identified killed gangsters as Mayakannan and Saguni Karthik. According to police, the two history-sheeters had at least 10 criminal cases pending against them.

According to police, when the gangsters were rounded up then they opened fire at police party.

Both the gangsters were shot dead by a team of Madurai city police at Sikkandar Chavadi.

Police have said that when the accused tried to open fire on a police team, the police retaliated and shot them dead inside a house in Mandhaiamman Kovil Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The bodies have been shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital. (ANI)