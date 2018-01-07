Two girls cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise awareness of pollution

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Two girls from Pune recently travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on their bicycles to raise awareness of pollution and spread the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme.

While speaking to ANI, biker Pooja Tanaji Badhavale said, "We had an amazing experience. We were helped by various groups along the route. We reached Jammu on November 27 by train, started the journey on November 30."

"Our motive was to spread the message of the dangers of pollution and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. We had dedicated the journey to Ajay Padval, who was an off-road cyclist and passed away in Leh," another biker Sayli Milind Maharao told ANI.

The girls returned to their homes in Pune after completing their ride on January 3.(ANI)