Two girls stripped by Bihar school after father fails to pay uniform fee

Bihar: Two young girls were stripped and thrown out of their school in Bihar's Begusarai as their father was unable to pay the fee for their school uniform on time.





One of the girls was a Class I student, while the elder one was in Class II.





The incident took place on Friday when the father of the students, Chunchun Sah went to pick up his daughters after school, where a teacher asked Sah to bring in the money for the uniforms immediately.



The school, B.R. Education Academy, in Sikraula village in Koriya panchayat, had provided school uniforms to the two girls who were supposed to pay for them.

"I pleaded for some time to deposit the fee, but the teacher stripped my daughters on the spot in front of everyone," Sah told ANI.

He then went to the police and an FIR was lodged.

The principal and a female teacher of the school have been arrested, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajesh Kumar said.

State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary termed the incident as insensitive and said that stern action would be taken against the school and the culprits.