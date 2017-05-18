Two Haryana police officials suspended for lapses in Rohtak gangrape probe

[India], May 18 (ANI): Two Haryana Police officials were on Thursday suspended and one other transferred for lapses in the Rohtak gang rape investigation.

After Haryana's Director General of Police Haryana's B. S. Sandhu's review of the Sonipat Rape and Murder case investigation today, Superintendent of Police Sonipat placed ASI Joginder under suspension and also transferred the SHO PS City Sonipat Inspector Ajay to Police Lines, Sonipat.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Ashwin Shenvi also placed ASI Samunder posted in Police Station Urban Estate under suspension for lapses on their part while conducting the investigation in this matter.

The departmental proceedings against these personnel would be conducted for their misconduct during the investigation. So far, two people have been arrested in the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for faster probe. A Haryana District court earlier on Monday sent the two accused in seven days of police remand. The accused will be produced before the Sonipat District court next on May 22. (ANI)