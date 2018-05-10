Two held for distributing fake Patanjali dealerships in UP

[India], May 10 (ANI): At least, two persons were arrested on Thursday by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police for distributing fake Patanjali dealerships.

Nishank Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gautam Budh Nagar, told media, "A gang involved in giving fake Patanjali dealerships has been busted. At least five people were involved in the gang, of which two people have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining culprits. We are investigating the matter on how they were offering dealerships of the Patanjali ayurvedic products."

He showed printouts of the fake website containing pictures of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna. "Dealership amounts of Rs. 8 lakh, Rs. 12 lakh, Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh were transacted through the fake website. A Noida-based trader had lodged a complaint about this matter. We have not yet recovered the amounts," he added. Sharma further said that the Patanjali Ayurved company has not yet given an official statement on the same so far. (ANI)