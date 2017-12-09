Two held for offering to kill Assam minister Himanta Sarma

[India], December 09 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested in connection with circulating a text message, offering to kill Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said state police on Friday.

Talking to ANI, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Sahay said, "Two men were arrested from Hajo in connection with an SMS being circulated to kill Minister Himanta Bisa Sarma. The investigation is on to know the motive behind this."

Meanwhile, Sarma claimed that the accused were Congress workers.

"The two were Congress workers when I was in Congress and were still there when I joined BJP. I do not know how these two got the number. I do not have anything to comment on it. Police will see to it," he told the reporters. Sarma is minister for health, tourism and education in Assam. As per the reports, the accused have sent messages stating that they were ready to bomb Sarma during any of the public meetings and demanded Rs 5 crore for the job. The SMSes were reportedly sent to many politicians including former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, former state forest minister Rockybul Hussain, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora and many others. (ANI)