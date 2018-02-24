Two held for smuggling Pangolin cat in Maharashtra

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): The Thane police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with the smuggling of a rare species of a cat.

The Crime Branch Unit of the Thane police had information about the possible smuggling of Pangolin cat was expected to take place near Ayyapa Temple under Shrinagar police station area.

On the basis of a tip-off, the police arrested Ashok Jadhav and Santosh Butala, residents of Raigarh and Poladpur respectively on Friday.

The cat is worth Rs. 40 Lakhs. A case has been registered with the Shrinagar police station against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of police, Thane crime branch.

He added that the pangolin had been handed over to the Forest Department. Allegedly the organs of Pangolin Cat are being used to produce medicines to cure cancer. (ANI)