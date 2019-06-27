Two held in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder case

[India], June 5 (ANI): Police in Nimta have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of TMC leader Nirmal Kundu, who was shot dead on Tuesday by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area.
Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area under Nimta Police station.
Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.
On Wednesday, tension gripped after CCTV footage of the incident went viral. (ANI)