Two Hizb-ul militants arrested in Delhi-J&K police joint operation

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two Hizb-ul Mujahideen militants, including a minor, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir police here on Sunday.

One pistol along with 14 live cartridges was recovered from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Kifayatullah Bukhari, a resident of Now Pora Bara, Shopian and a juvenile in conflict with the law. According to police, the duo was in contact with the ex-constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who joined militant ranks in 2017 and acted as a district commander of the terrorist outfit.

Acting on specific inputs that a Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant has procured a sophisticated weapon and is about to join the ranks of the terrorist outfit as an active militant, Delhi police sent two of its officials to Shopian. Subsequently, a joint operation was conducted with the help of Shopian police and a trap was laid to nab the duo. According to the Delhi Police, militants prefer procuring sophisticated small firearms for targeted killings from the Delhi-NCR region as the same are difficult to arrange in Jammu and Kashmir. A case under relevant section of law has been registered at Shopian Police Station. (ANI)