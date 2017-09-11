Two Hizbul terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, one arrested

Kulgam: At least two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and another arrested in an encounter with the security forces in the Khudwani village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.





The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district yesterday following specific information about the presence of several terrorists.





The killed terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmed Ali and Shaiyar Ahmed Wani. The arrested terrorist have been identified as Arief Sofi.



Two weapons were also recovered - one AK47 and one INSAS rifle.