Two HM militants gunned down by security forces in Sopore encounter

[India], September 4 (ANI): At least two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were gunned down after an encounter with security personnel in Sopore's Shangergund area on Monday morning.

The killed militants have been identified as Naeem, belonging to Sopore and Aashiq, belonging to Pattan, from the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

The troops also recovered two AK-47 and one Insas rifle from the spot.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, which is still underway.

Earlier yesterday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in Amrodin, Chatkadi and Sadipora in Karnah of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Before this, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Army also violated ceasefire in the Mankot sector area along the LoC of Poonch on Sunday. (ANI)