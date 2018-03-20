Two IndiGo aircraft grounded due to technical snag

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two IndiGo aircraft were grounded on Monday due to a technical glitch.

An A320 (non neo) aircraft operating Cochin-Mumbai and another A320 (non neo) aircraft operating Mumbai-Goa, had technical snag detected during departure. Both aircraft were immediately withdrawn for rectification.

"Issues in An A320 (non neo) aircraft operating Cochin-Mumbai and another A320 (non neo) aircraft operating Mumbai-Goa have been rectified and aircrafts are back in operation," read an official statement.

"Out of 2000 plus flights in past 48 hours we detected 5 technical snags and out of these only one aircraft has been grounded. Rest four aircraft are back in operation," it added. Earlier on Sunday, three Indigo aircraft were grounded within 24 hours owing to technical glitch as well as fuel leakage. On March 13, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 11 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft owned by Indigo Airlines and Go Air following multiple instances of engine-related problems. (ANI)