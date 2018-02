[India] Feb 21. (ANI): Two people were injured on Tuesday in a firing incident at a marriage function in Mathura.

The incident took place at Sadar Bazaar area when inebriated members of a marriage party opened celebratory fire in which two persons were injured.

Police have arrested the accused. The injured have been shifted to Agra for treatment.

The baarat had come from Itawah. (ANI)