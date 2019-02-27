Two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen members arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have been arrested from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, in a joint operation by a team of Special Task Force (STF) and Murshidabad Police.

Several explosive materials were seized from the arrested JMB members, police said.

They arrested JMB members have been identified as Moshibur Rahman (35) alias Farooque and Rahul Amin (26) alias Saifullah. Both are residents of Murshidabad.

According to police they are associates of another operative arrested earlier and were planning to get him release by attacking the police.

STF has arrested Said Manirul Islam, an alleged active member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a banned terror organisation, from Kolkata’s Sealdah Station on February 8. Earlier this month in a joint operation, the West Bengal Police STF and the Kerala Police arrested terror suspect Abdul Matin from Kerala's Malappuram. (ANI)