Two jawans commit suicide in Rajasthan

[India], June 5 (ANI): Two army jawans have allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

A cases have been registered and an investigation is underway.

One jawan has been identified as 40-year -old Yogendra Singh of the 20 Guards Unit and is a resident of Dadri in Haryana.

Yadav allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jaisalmer Army Cantonment on Tuesday.

Another Border Security Force constable has been identified as DK Tamta of 56 Battalion.

Tamta allegedly committed suicide by using his service weapon yesterday. The reason behind the suicide is being said to be domestic. (ANI)