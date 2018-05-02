Two jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

[India] May 2 (ANI): Two jawans of Chhattisgarh Police's District Force were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Gariaband district on Wednesday.

Special Director General (DG) of Police, Anti Naxal operations, DM Awasthi confirmed the death of one of the jawans.

A platoon of 29 security personnel had gone to attend a public welfare meeting in a village located near the Odisha border.

"It is here that the blast took place," added DG Awasthi.

Earlier on April 29, a Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. (ANI)