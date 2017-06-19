Two killed in Mali tourist resort attack

[Africa], June 19 (ANI): At least two people have been killed after a tourist resort near Bamako, the capital of Mali, was attacked.

A spokesman for the country's security ministry said one of the dead was a French national but the nationality of the other person killed was not known, the Guardian reported.

The Malian troops and soldiers from France's Barkhane counter-terrorism force were called to Le Campement in Dougourakoro, a resort popular with westerners east of Bamako.

The nearby residents reported hearing shots fired.

"Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way. The situation is under control," said security ministry spokesman Baba Cisse. (ANI)