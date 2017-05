[India], May 29 (ANI): Two students met their fatal end as an Omani van carrying four students and three adults met with an accident here in Jutogh.

Soon after reports were received of the accident, the local police authorities arranged for the injured to be shifted to a military hospital in the vicinity, where two out of the four students succumbed to their injuries.

The rest have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College for immediate treatment. (ANI)