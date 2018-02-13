Two Lashkar terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

-K)[India], Feb.13 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir S P Vaid confirmed the same on Tuesday.

The encounter between security forces and militants is still on near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 23 Battalion headquarters.

Yesterday, a CRPF personnel lost his life in the exchange of fire.

The Pakistan-based terrorist group LeT claimed responsibility for the attack.(ANI)