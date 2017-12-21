'Two leaves' bribery: Delhi court to continue hearing

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday will continue to hear the two leaves symbol bribery case.

The court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police naming sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran is likely to seek exemption from appearance in the wake of RK Nagar by-polls.

On December 14, Dhinakaran was named in the chargesheet along with others in the case.

During the hearing in the case, it was revealed that the Delhi Police recently filed the supplementary chargesheet before Tis Hazari court and named Dhinakaran, Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Singh, Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Haran and Jain. Dhinakaran was charged under section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 201 IPC (Destruction of evidence). On November 23, the court pulled up the police once again for not filing supplementary chargesheet against Dhinakaran in the two leaves bribery case, who was granted bail on June 1 after being arrested on April 25. The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission for securing AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala. The Delhi Police had arrested alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In November, the Election Commission ruled that the party's faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS) would be entitled to use the name of the party and its reserved symbol 'two leaves'. Dhinakaran has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Election Commission's order. (ANI)