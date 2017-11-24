'Two leaves' symbol case: Panneerselvam files caveat in SC

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the 'two leaves' symbol case.

In the petition filed by Panneerselvam, he has appealed to the apex court to not pass any order if the Dinakaran camp moves the court challenging the Election Commission's (EC) order in 'two leaves' symbol case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission on Thursday allotted the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) 'two leaves' symbol to the party's faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and his deputy, O Panneerselvam.

In an 83-page order, the poll body ruled that the EPS-OPS faction would be entitled to use the name of the party and its reserved symbol, holding that it enjoyed majority in the party's legislative and organisational wings. AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran then objected to the decision of the Election Commission, accusing it of conducting the inquiry in an unfair manner. Dinakaran also alleged that the Centre influenced the poll watchdog's decision in the case. (ANI)