Two leaves symbol case: SC asks HC division bench to decide on matter by April

[India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court order in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) two leaves symbol case and asked a division bench of the HC to decide on the matter by April.

The apex court ruled that rebel AIADMK leader and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T.T.V. Dhinakaran cannot use the 'Pressure Cooker' as party symbol till the next hearing in the case.

Political turmoil engulfed the state of Tamil Nadu ever since Jayalalithaa passed away in 2016. Following this, Dhinakaran lost the AIADMK party name and the 'two leaves' symbol to the Palaniswami- Panneerselvam faction.

Dhinakaran was also arrested for alleged bribery and then evicted from the party by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to patch-up with O. Panneerselvam, following a rift in the party that started after Jayalalithaa's death. Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's longtime companion, and Dhinakaran were last year expelled following the imprisonment of Sasikala in a corruption case. The sidelined AIADMK leader, Dhinakaran, who recently won the by-election in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency -- the seat represented by iconic leader Jayalalithaa -- had also launched his party 'Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam' in Madurai on March 15. (ANI)