Two LeT militants killed in J&K gunfight

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during a cordon and search operation in the Baramulla district, police said.





The militants were killed in the Shankar Gund area in the outskirts of Sopore town.





Although the identification of the slain militants was awaited, a police officer said that both were locals.





Receiving information about the presence of militants in the area the security personnel were preparing to cordon off the place when the militants fired at them, triggering the gunfight.