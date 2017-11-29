Two Maoists surrender in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Two Maoist guerrillas, including one carrying a Rs 10 lakh reward on his head, surrendered before police in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Wednesday, police said.

Anul Mia, alias Govind, a top commander of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist, had the reward on his head. The second other, Ajay Sahay belongs to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee.

The 52-year-old Anul Mia, who faces 21 criminal cases, and Sahay, 30, who has 24 cases registered against him, surrendered under the state's 'Nai Disha" policy under which Maoists are persuaded to surrender and assured help for rehabilitation.

The state police handed over cheque of reward money of Rs 10 lakh to Anul Mia. Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.