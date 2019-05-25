Two medium intensity quakes jolt Andaman and Nicobar Islands

[India], May 25 (ANI): Two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Andaman and Nicobar Islands region in early hours of Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.0 struck the region at around 2.52 am while the second quake, with a magnitude of 4.8 took place at 5 am.

Both quakes were situated at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties, injuries or damage to property has been reported so far. No tsunami warning has been issued.

The region which is prone to frequent earthquakes was jolted by 4.1 and 5.6 intensity quakes on May 21 and May 22, respectively. (ANI)