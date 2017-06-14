Two members of Haryana kidnapping gang arrested

[India], June 14 (ANI): Hyderabad Police has arrested two members of a kidnapping gang in Haryana's Palwal district and seized more than Rs. 37 lakhs from them.

A case has been registered in this regard. A probe is currently underway.

Hyderabad Police had formed a special team from CCS and Afzalgunj and arrested the gang.

The group has called the victim Praduman Lohia saying a lot of copper scrap is up for sale in Rajasthan.

The victim along with co business partner Bharath Lila went to Rajasthan. They were kidnapped and demanded Rs. one crore twenty lakh to release them but later agreed for Rs. fifty lakh.

They were physically handled and were threatened with a country made gun. An amount of Rs. 50 lakh was transferred to one of the accused but they only wanted to release the victims after the money could be withdrawn from the bank. After five days they somehow managed to escape from the kidnappers and reached a nearby police station. A case has been registered under Sections 420, 384, 365, 342, 324, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A Section 27 Arms Act 1959 also has been filed. (ANI)