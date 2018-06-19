Two militants killed, CRPF trooper injured in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Defence Ministry sources said that out of the three JeM militants hiding in Tral area, two have been killed.

"A CRPF trooper was injured in the encounter. He has been shifted to Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar," an official said.

A gunfight started on Tuesday evening between the militants and the security forces in Pulwama.

This followed a cordon and search operation launched by the Army's counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group of the state police. "As the security forces tightened the cordon, the hidden militants fired at them, triggering the gunfight," police said. Protests immediately broke out in the area, with stone pelters trying to disrupt the operation. Reports said security forces used tear smoke shells to disperse the protesters.