Two minor girls raped in UP in 24 hours

[India], May 14 (ANI): In a span of 24 hours, two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate areas of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

In Madnapur village, a ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person while she was on her way home.

As per the victim's relative, she was returning home from her neighbour's place, when the accused, a resident of the same locality, forcefully took her to his house and raped her. Later, the accused fled the location, leaving the minor unconscious.

Soon after, the victim's family, upon seeing the girl's condition, took her to a hospital in the vicinity, where she was admitted in the ICU. Another incident came to light in RC Mission area here, where a seven-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, and subsequently admitted to the hospital unconscious. Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Tripathi stated that probes were being conducted in both cases. "In the rape case of the ten-year-old girl, we have arrested the accused. However, in the second case, the investigation is still underway. Our teams have been deployed to probe both cases, and very soon, we will take necessary action," he said. With increasing incidents of atrocities against minors being reported in Uttar Pradesh, the families of these two victims demanded strict action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for better protection of children. (ANI)