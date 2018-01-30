Two minors jailed for raping 12-year-old girl

[India] Jan. 29 (ANI): A juvenile court has sentenced two minors, three years of jail for raping a 12-year-old girl at Bhopal railway station.

The judgement is an example of speedy trial.

On November 3 last year, a case of gang rape was revealed with a 12-year-old girl who was rescued by the child line on the information provided by some people.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a case. The medical check up revealed that she has 4 months pregnancy.

Initially the girl could not reveal anything due to trauma but the GRP arrested the accused after the girl spilled beans during counselling.

The girl hails from Jabalpur and had come to Bhopal in search of her brother. She used to sleep at the Bhopla railway station. After luring her, the accused would take the girl to a nearby deserted and dilapidated house to gang rape. The abortion of the girl was done at Sultania Maternity Hospital and was sent to Bhopal's girl hostel, where she is being raised. (ANI)