Two monthly magazines in Braille in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

[India], May 8 (ANI): For the past several years, Indian Association for the Blind, an NGO based here has been coming out with two monthly magazines in Braille dedicated to the visually challenged.

'Vizhi Saval' and 'Braille Manjeri' the Tamil magazines have over 200 subscribers each, across Tamil Nadu, apart from some readers in neighbouring states.

With 65-pages each, the magazines for visually impaired persons is brought out by a pair of advanced printing machines that can print about 650 characters in a minute.

The pages are then arranged and put together into a magazine format and tied together with a string and stacked up to be dispatched. "My work is to read proofs of the material which is then sent for printing. We have more than 200 subscribers," says Manjula, Manager of the Press. She runs her fingers over the pages and reads out the words as she checks for errors. Content for 'Vizhi Saval', which was launched in 2011 and 'Braille Manjeri' launched in 2013 magazines is sourced from the visually challenged themselves with stories coming in from places across the country. The NGO, Indian Association for the Blind (IAB), was established in 1985 S M A Jinnah. (ANI)