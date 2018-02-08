Two more arrested in Chandan Gupta's murder case

[India] February 8 (ANI): Kasganj Police on Wednesday arrested two more accused in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta in Kasganj violence on January 26.

Two accused, identified as Naseem and Waseem, were arrested with two country-made pistols along with two cartridges.

Earlier on Tuesday, another accused, identified as Salman, was arrested in connection with the case.

On February 3, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested one accused, Rahat Qureshi.

Meanwhile, on January 31, Salim, the prime accused was held in the killing of Chandan Gupta who was killed after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out here by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day. (ANI)