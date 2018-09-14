Two more held in Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Two more accused were arrested in connection with Rs 94-crore Cosmos Bank Cyber attack case by the Special Investigation Team on Thursday.

Both the accused were produced before the Pune session court on Thursday and were later sent to police custody till September 18.

So far, a total of four people have been arrested in the case.

Two attacks took place, one on August 11 in which the hackers attacked the banks' ATM switch server and withdrew money from various ATMs in 28 countries.

In the other attack which took place on August 13, hackers again fraudulently transferred money using the proxy SWIFT system. A total of Rs 94.42 crore was stolen in the entire incident. (ANI)