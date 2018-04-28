Two Naxals killed in encounter in Sukma

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): Two Naxals including a woman has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday.

The bodies of the Naxal are yet to be identified.

"One woman Naxal killed in an ongoing encounter, while another body was recovered later on," Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Anti Naxal operations DM Awasthi told ANI.

According to media reports, separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carried out combing operations in Sukma.

This comes a day after seven Naxals were gunned down in an encounter near Penta village of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. (ANI)