[India] Jan 27 (ANI): Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Bukameta-Chintalnar area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today.

The Naxals were killed after the troops of 201 CoBRA along with Chhattisgarh police carried out a search and destroy operations (SADO) in the area.

The security forces also recovered two guns from their possession. (ANI)