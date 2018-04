[India], Apr 13 (ANI): Two members of terrorist organisation National Democratic Front of Boroland (Songbijit faction) was arrested on Friday from here.

The two were arrested in a joint operation by the Chirang Army, the Goalpara Army and the Assam police.

The team also recovered two 9 mm pistols, two live cartridges, four fire cases and other incriminating materials from their possession. (ANI)