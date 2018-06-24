Two OGWs with live grenade arrested in Anantnag

[India] June 24(ANI): The police on Sunday arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered live grenade from their possession.

At noon, a joint Naka (checkpoint) was established by Anantnag Police and 1 RR at Tulkhan crossing on new National Highway.

During checking two persons were found roaming around suspiciously. The Naka party apprehended them tactfully. The men were then searched thoroughly, during which one live grenade was recovered from their possession.

The men have been identified as Amin Ahmad Sofi son of Abdul Jabar resident of Charligund Awantipora and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Chechikot Awantipora. Further investigation revealed that they were assisting the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Hamad Khan operating in Tral area and were involved in the grenade attack at Goriwan Bijbehara on May 23 this year in which 10 civilians were injured. Police have registered a case in the instant matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)