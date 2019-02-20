Two parties hold protest demanding renaming of Madurai Airport after Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): The members of Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Forward Bloc on Wednesday held a protest demanding re-naming of the Madurai airport after Tamil political figure Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The protestor organised the protest in front of the statue of Thevar in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.

At present, the airport is known as Madurai International Airport.

It is a customs airport serving Madurai and its surrounding districts of the state. It is located about 12 km from the Madurai railway station. (ANI)