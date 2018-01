[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Two women were hospitalised after a tanker carrying ammonia overturned on the nearby highway connecting Vasco City to Panaji early Friday morning.

According to Police sources, a tanker carrying Ammonia gas and proceeding towards Zuari Industries at Zuarinagar fell into a roadside ditch and overturned near SAG ground at around 2.45 am.

There have been no serious casualties except for the hospitalisation of the two old women from a flat. (ANI)