Two people mowed down in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

[India] Sep 09 (ANI): Two people, sleeping on a pavement were mowed down by a speeding car in the wee hours of Sunday in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden area. 23-year-old Devesh was driving the car.

Two other people, Ram Singh and Nand Ram also got critically injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at Ring Road near Rajouri's ESI Hospital premises. According to the police, Devesh didn't have driving licence at the time of the accident.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on. (ANI)