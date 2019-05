[India], May 30 (ANI): Two people were shot dead by some assailants last night in Jyoti Nagar area here. Personal rivalry is believed to be the reason behind the murder.

One of the deceased has been identified as Govind Bhati and the other as Akash, who was a passerby.

Few people have been arrested by police in the case. Police is also checking the CCTV footages of the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)