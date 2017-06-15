Two policemen injured as terrorists fire on police patrol party in Srinagar

[India], June 15 (ANI): The terrorists on Thursday fired on a police patrol party at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Two policemen were injured in the incident that took place in Srinagar's Hyderpora.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ceasefire was violated today evening at around 5:30 p.m.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

The Pakistan Army, earlier in the day, had also initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the sector around 2 p.m. (ANI)